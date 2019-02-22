Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor is set to debut in China next week, Redmi President Lu Weibing announced on Weibo on Friday. The new Redmi Note 7 model is rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. All this is unlike the regular Redmi Note 7 that was launched in the Chinese market last month with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also likely to launch in India on February 28 -- alongside the regular Redmi Note 7.

Weibing in a Weibo post revealed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro would be launched in China next week. The executive posted a couple of renders -- highlighting the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera sensor of the upcoming model, without mentioning any specific launch schedule.

Notably, Xiaomi teased the development of the Redmi Note 7 Pro alongside detailing the Redmi Note 7 last month. The initial teaser confirmed the presence of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back of the new Redmi Note 7 model.

If we go by some of the past reports, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC that was launched in October last year with an octa-core Kryo 675 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU. The new chipset is an upgrade of the Snapdragon 670 SoC and is based on 11nm LPP process.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro may come with a 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to have a similar design and hardware of the Redmi Note 7 that was unveiled in China last month and could carry a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi Note 7 launch event in India on February 28. This is likely to be the place where the company could also announce the India price and availability of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Further, a Redmi Note 7 India variant recently teased with an in-display fingerprint sensor, but the company was probably referring to the Redmi Note 7 Pro.