Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999, and it will go on sale from 12pm (noon) IST.

Updated: 19 June 2019 01:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in February this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro is available via offline stores as well

Redmi Note 7 Pro is having its weekly flash sale in India today. As usual, it will be made available via Flipkart and Mi.com, at 12 noon. The Redmi Note 7 Pro sales usually finish quickly, so it's wise to be logged in and to have your payment details saved for a quicker check out. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in February, alongside the now discontinued Redmi Note 7 India variant. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale timings, price in India, specifications, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale timings

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The top-end variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note Pro (Review) will go ons sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Wednesday, via Flipkart and Mi.com, in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.

As for Redmi Note 7 Pro sale offers, Airtel is offering up to 1,120GB of 4G data and unlimited calling, while Flipkart is offering discounted Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 699 (down from Rs. 999). Reliance Jio is also offering double data benefits.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications, Flipkart, Mi.com
Fortnite v9.30 Update Brings Chug Splash Collective Healer to Battle Royale, New Islands, LTM, and More
Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Check Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  3. Revolt RV 400 AI-Based Electric Motorcycle Launched in India
  4. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  5. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  6. YouTube Working on Removing Harmful Content: Pichai
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leak Tips Size Gap Between Standard, Pro Models
  8. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  9. Honor 9X Pro Specifications Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 980 SoC
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.