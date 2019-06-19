Redmi Note 7 Pro is having its weekly flash sale in India today. As usual, it will be made available via Flipkart and Mi.com, at 12 noon. The Redmi Note 7 Pro sales usually finish quickly, so it's wise to be logged in and to have your payment details saved for a quicker check out. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in February, alongside the now discontinued Redmi Note 7 India variant. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale timings, price in India, specifications, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale timings

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The top-end variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, is priced at Rs. 16,999. The Redmi Note Pro (Review) will go ons sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Wednesday, via Flipkart and Mi.com, in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.

As for Redmi Note 7 Pro sale offers, Airtel is offering up to 1,120GB of 4G data and unlimited calling, while Flipkart is offering discounted Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 699 (down from Rs. 999). Reliance Jio is also offering double data benefits.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

