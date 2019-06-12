Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant

12 June 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in February

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • The Redmi Note 7 Pro offers up to 6GB of RAM

Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale in India today via Flipkart and Mi.com. The popular budget smartphone was launched in India in late February, and is still available via the flash sale method. The Redmi Note 7 Pro's biggest highlight is its 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor in its dual rear camera setup, as well as the use of the Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM at its price point. Read on for more details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale today, including its price in India, specifications, and sale offers.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sale offers include up to 1,120GB of 4G data and unlimited calling from Airtel, while Flipkart is offering discounted Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 699 (down from Rs. 999). The Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) sale in India today kicks off at 12pm IST, and will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

