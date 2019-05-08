Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in February.

Updated: 8 May 2019 02:44 IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in two RAM/ storage variants
  • The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale starts at 12pm (noon) IST

Redmi Note 7 Pro will be going on sale in India again today, via its regular channels of Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. As we've seen in past sales, the Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale on Wednesday, May 8 will be held at 12pm (noon) IST. Interested buyers are recommended to log onto these portals in advance and save their payment details to quickly add the smartphone to cart and purchase it when it becomes available. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 in India back in February. Read on for more details about the Redmi Note 7 price in India, sale offers, specifications, and other sale details.  

Redmi Note 7 Pro price, sale offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) price in India starts from Rs. 13,999, for its 4GB of RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available to buy in three colour options - Neptune Blue, Nebular Red, and Space Black - via Flipkart, Mi.com, and the Mi Home store from 12pm (noon) IST today.

As for Redmi note 7 offers, Reliance Jio subscribers are eligible for double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above. As for Airtel customers, they can get up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network, in addition to other Airtel Thanks benefits. .

 

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by the 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can further be expanded up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro sports dual rear cameras comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens that employs pixel binning to create a super pixel for delivering brighter and more detailed images. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor to let users capture portrait shots with bokeh effect. On the front is a 13-megapixel sensor to handle selfies.

The Xiaomi offering packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 standard for fast charging. The connectivity options offered by the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
