Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 08:48 IST
Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in late February

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores
  • Xiaomi is offering offers for Airtel and Reliance Jio customers
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Redmi Note 7 Pro is all set to be available for purchase in India again today. Just like the previous sale rounds, the Redmi Note 7 Pro this time will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. Considering the historical records, the phone is likely to be sold out completely in a few seconds. It is, thus, it is recommended to log in ahead of time and keeping your payment details ready for a quick checkout. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999. Its key highlights include a 19.5:9 display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India comes at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. However, the phone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Starting 12pm (noon) IST, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include a double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above specifically for Reliance Jio subscribers. Airtel customers are eligible for receiving up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling. Also, there will be Airtel Thanks benefits.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in late February -- alongside the Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi earlier this month revealed that its Redmi Note 7 series crossed two million sales mark in the country.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone flaunts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Also, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
