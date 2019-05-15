Technology News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today: Check Price, Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro sale will begin starting 12pm (noon) IST today.

14 May 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colour options
  • It was launched alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro is set to go on sale in India again today. Similar to its previous sale rounds, the phone will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and considering the previous records, the phone is likely to go out of stock in a few seconds - thus, we recommend logging on in advance and keeping your payment details saved for a quick checkout. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 7 Pro include a 19.5:9 display, dual rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone also has up to 6GB of RAM and packs a 4,000mAh battery. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 back in late February.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Xiaomi will sell the Redmi Note 7 Pro through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home store from 12pm (noon) IST today.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

In terms of Redmi Note 7 Pro offers, Reliance Jio subscribers will get a double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above. Airtel customers are eligible for receiving up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling -- in addition to other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 12GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging.

Comments

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Jagmeet Singh
