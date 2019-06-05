Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale again in India today, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, at 12pm (noon) IST. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. Key highlights of the phone include a dual rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, waterdrop-style display notch, and a 4,000mAh battery supporting Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0. Read on to find everything about today's Redmi Note 7 Pro sale, including offers, price in India, and more.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale details, offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at Rs. 16,999. Both variants have Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores through the latest sale round. This will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Customers purchasing the Redmi Note 7 Pro are eligible for a double data offer on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above on Reliance Jio network. Likewise, Airtel subscribers can avail up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks benefits.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India back in February -- alongside the India variant of the Redmi Note 7. The Chinese company also recently expanded its Redmi Note 7 series with the Redmi Note 7S that is essentially the China variant of the Redmi Note 7.

Last week, Xiaomi revealed that its Redmi Note 7 series surpassed the mark of 10 million sales worldwide. It notably took 129 days for the Redmi Note 7 phones to earn the latest achievement since their launch in China back in January. Moreover, the company last month announced that its Redmi Note 7 series crossed the milestone of two million units in sales since their formal launch in the country.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.79 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has up to 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0.

