Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in late February.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 11:11 IST


Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available through Flipkart and Mi.com
  • It is likely to be sold out in a few seconds
  • Xiaomi has sold over two million Redmi Note 7 series-phones in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro is set to go on sale again in India today. Just like the previous availability rounds, today's sale of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the country will take place through Flipkart and Mi.com at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone is likely to be sold out completely in a few seconds considering the historical records. It is, thus, recommended to log in ahead of time and keeping your payment details ready for a quick checkout. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The smartphone also sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI 10 on top.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India comes at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. However, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the phone is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both variants are available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.

Starting 12pm (noon) IST, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart and Mi.com. Offers on the phone include a double data benefit on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above specifically for Reliance Jio subscribers. Airtel customers, on the other hand, are eligible for receiving up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited voice calling. Further, there will be Airtel Thanks benefits.

Last month, Xiaomi revealed that its Redmi Note 7 series surpassed the two million units sales mark in India. The company launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 as its two Redmi Note 7-series phones in late February and expanded the range by adding the Redmi Note 7S last month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging.





  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels

