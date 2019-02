Redmi Note 7 is set to launch in India today. Alongside the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi is also expected to bring the Redmi Note 7 Pro at its launch event in New Delhi. The event will begin at 12pm IST (Noon) today and will be live streamed for the masses. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor. However, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is speculated to debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. Xiaomi formally launched the Redmi Note 7 in Chain last month.

The Redmi Note 7 launch event will kick off at 12pm IST (Noon) today. Dedicated microsites have already been featured on both online portals. The dedicated microsites have highlighted a gradient reflective glass design, large-enough battery capacity, and splash protection on the new models. Moreover, a recent teaser hinted at a Redmi Note 7 variant with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India (expected)

The Redmi Note 7 price in India is expected to be in line with what was announced in China last month. The smartphone comes at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,900). Also, it comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.

Xiaomi's 2019 Plan for India: Fewer Phones, More Offline Stores

Xiaomi hasn't yet unveiled the Redmi Note 7 Pro officially. However, the smartphone was initially rumoured to arrive with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing last week suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro could arrive at around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 21,300), though.

Recently leaked press renders of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro also hinted at the colour options of their Indian variants. It is likely that the Redmi Note 7 will come with Black, Blue, and Red colour options, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red colour variants.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7, which comes as the first model under the Redmi by Xiaomi brand, sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the selfies part, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, Xiaomi has provided a 4,000mAh battery with a Quick Charge 4 support.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the key specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Nevertheless, considering the historical record of the Redmi Note models, the new phone could have hardware similar to the original Redmi Note 7.

However, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back. It is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 675 SoC.