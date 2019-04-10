Redmi Note 7 series has managed to reach the one million units sale milestone in India in just over a month. The company says that combined, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have successfully surpassed over one million units sale in the country since its launch last month. The two phones have proved to be winners for the company globally as well. Earlier this month, Xiaomi also said that the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro had crossed the milestone of 4 million units sold globally as of March 29.

Xiaomi India confirmed that it has managed to sell one million units of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, since its launch last month. The Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China in January, and was made available in India in March. The India variant varied slightly in specifications than the China variant. In China, the Redmi Note 7 (Review) managed to cross the one million unit sale milestone in just three weeks.



With the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) that features upgraded specifications and a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor, Xiaomi decided to launch it first in India last month, and then make it available in China eventually. The two phones have been received very well, and the one million sale milestone was achieved rather quickly by Xiaomi in both markets. Xiaomi has said that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be exclusive to India and China markets only.



Just a few days ago, Xiaomi India additionally announced that it had managed to sell one million units of the Mi Band 3 as well. The wearable proved to be yet another successful budget offering from Xiaomi whose high value-for-money quotient has translated into impressive sales figures for the company.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro price and specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in Space Black, Nebula Red and Neptune Blue across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage evariant. Thephone is available in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, and Mi Stores.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 48-megapixel primary rear camera assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, and is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 7 draws power from the Snapdragon 660 SoC and also packs a dual rear camera set-up consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Both the phones sport a 6.3-inch waterdrop-shaped notch display, a 13-megapixel front camera, MIUI 10 software, and 4,000mAh battery.