Redmi Note 7 Pro will be getting support for Fortnite, Xiaomi has revealed. The company announced the development, after Realme, which is all set to launch Realme 3 Pro with Fortnite support next week, took a dig at Xiaomi and Redmi Note 7 Pro for not supporting the game. Xiaomi has said that it is working with Qualcomm and Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to get the Snapdragon 675-powered Redmi Note 7 Pro certified for the game.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in late-February and although the phone supports PUBG Mobile, it can't be used to play another massively popular battle royale game - Fortnite. Xiaomi claims that Snapdragon 675 SoC is relatively new and thus, it is yet to be certified by Epic Games, however the company is working with Epic Games and Qualcomm to get the required certification.

“One thing to understand here [the lack of Fortnite support] is that since Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is relatively a newer chipset, and hasn't been launched in the US (the main market for Fortnite), the makers of Fortnite (Epic Games) haven't had an opportunity to test and thus, certify the Snapdragon 675,” Xiaomi wrote in a post on its official forum.

It is unclear how much time the certification process will take, however considering Epic Games says the Fortnite will support any Android phone with Adreno 530 or higher, the Redmi Note 7 Pro with Adreno 612 GPU won't take much testing.

Earlier, while teasing the support for Fortnite in the upcoming Realme 3 Pro, the company CEO Madhav Sheth had slyly referred to Redmi Note 7 Pro and its lack of support for the battle royale game.

In an apparent response, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain had called the Snapdragon 710, which is said to be powering the Realme 3 Pro, as an “older processor” and slower than Snapdragon 675. Xiaomi also mentioned Snapdragon 710 in its forum post about Fortnite support and wrote “Some older chipsets, including the Snapdragon 710, have made it to Epic Games and thus been certified.”