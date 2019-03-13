Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Xiaomi has tied up with Airtel and Reliance Jio for launch offers
  • Redmi Note 7 will also be available through today's sale

Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone will be available in the country through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi will kick off the sale at 12pm (Noon) IST. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in the Indian market earlier this month with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi brought the Redmi Note 7 that went on sale in the country for the first time last week will be available for the second time at the sale later today.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country starting 12pm (Noon) IST today. Moreover, it will come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include up to 1,120GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits specifically for Airtel customers. Xiaomi also tied up with Reliance Jio to provide double data benefit offers for specifically Jio Prime users.

 

As we mentioned, alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 will also be available for purchase during the sale taking place later today. Xiaomi had claimed to sold over 200,000 units of the Redmi Note 7 during its first sale hosted last week.

Both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were notably launched in India earlier this month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei P30, P30 Pro Spotted on Certification Sites Ahead of Launch, P30 Lite Price Leaked
Flickr to Start Deleting Photos That Exceed the Free Account Limit Today: How to Save Your Photos
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge
  4. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  5. Samsung Takes on Xiaomi With Online-Only 4K UHD TVs Starting at Rs. 41,990
  6. Captain Marvel: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  7. Game of Thrones Star Calls Bran-Night King Theory ‘Obvious’ and ‘Cheesy’
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Mi 9 Transparent Edition 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Expected in Late March
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.