Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone will be available in the country through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi will kick off the sale at 12pm (Noon) IST. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in the Indian market earlier this month with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi brought the Redmi Note 7 that went on sale in the country for the first time last week will be available for the second time at the sale later today.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country starting 12pm (Noon) IST today. Moreover, it will come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include up to 1,120GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling, and Airtel Thanks benefits specifically for Airtel customers. Xiaomi also tied up with Reliance Jio to provide double data benefit offers for specifically Jio Prime users.

As we mentioned, alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 will also be available for purchase during the sale taking place later today. Xiaomi had claimed to sold over 200,000 units of the Redmi Note 7 during its first sale hosted last week.

Both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were notably launched in India earlier this month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10. The phone also has a features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch that Xiaomi calls Dot Notch. Under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage options. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

The rear camera setup supports a list of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, such as AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. It also offers 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

