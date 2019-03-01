Redmi Note 7 Pro is set to arrive in China with "more surprises" than its India launch, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed on Weibo. The China launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is taking place on March 18. This is notably just a few days after the first sale of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India that is scheduled for March 13. Ahead of the formal announcement, the official invite on Weibo shows the back of the new Redmi Note model that appears to have a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash and a traditional fingerprint sensor -- similar to its India counterpart.

First in the series of developments is the Weibo post by Weibing that teases some "more surprises" on the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro over its India model. The executive didn't reveal what those surprises are. He, however, showed an image that compares the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Redmi Note 7 and highlights advancements such as Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and P21i nano-coating for water resistance on the latter.

Separately, the official Redmi account on Weibo posted an official invite on Friday that confirms the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China. The invite shows that the phone will debut in China at 2pm CST (11:30pm IST) on March 18. Also, it highlights the back of the Redmi Note 7 Pro that carries a dual rear camera setup along with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Importantly, a TENAA listing of a suspicious Xiaomi phone emerged in the recent past with model number M1901F7BE that is believed to be of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The listing also confirmed some of the key specifications of the model, including a waterdrop-style display notch design, and dual rear camera setup.

It is difficult to presume that how Xiaomi would distinguish the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro from its India model. However, it is worth noting here that the company unveiled the Redmi Note 7 in China back in January this year.

On Thursday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is notably different from its China model in terms of having a 12-megapixel primary sensor instead of a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor. The India model also has two storage options instead of three options available in China.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes as a new model over the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 with the primary Sony camera sensor and all-new Snapdragon SoC.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

For images, there is a dual rear camera setup that includes the iconic 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech and an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.