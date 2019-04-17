Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India today, via Flipkart and Mi.com. There are a few things different about this Wednesday's Redmi Note 7 series sale - for starters, the Redmi Note 7 will now be available without a flash sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro's 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant should once again be put on flash sale, after the company finally made it available last week for the first time since the Redmi Note 7 Pro's launch in India in February. This is also the first sale after Xiaomi announced it had sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series in India. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were launched in the country in late-February.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India, sale offers

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 7 will be on sale in the country, starting with today's sale. The Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, while its 6GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 has Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants. Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model, while its 6GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options. On the other hand,

Redmi Note 7-Series Model Price Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB/ 64GB Rs. 13,999 Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Rs. 16,999 Redmi Note 7 3GB/ 32GB Rs. 9,999 Redmi Note 7 4GB/ 64GB Rs. 11,999

Both the Redmi Note 7 (Review) and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (Noon) IST. Offers on the phones include up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network alongside various Airtel Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers are also entitled to receive a double data offer through recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options, both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Redmi Note 7 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera supports AI Portrait mode and has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

There are also 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. It measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

