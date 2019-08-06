Xiaomi has now introduced the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro Astro White colour variants in India. The new colour option was launched last month in China by a different name, and now it has arrived in India as well. Xiaomi released a video teaser wherein all things white were being showcased, and soon after announced the Astro White colour model for its Redmi Note 7 series. The Astro White colour model is similar to Mirror Flower Water Moon colour model launched in China last month.

Xiaomi's Redmi India handle took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the Astro White colour variant of the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Just before the announcement, Xiaomi released a video teaser that had an astronaut in space, snow-covered pine trees, a white tiger, a woman dressed in white underwater, a white owl, a cricketer wearing his whites and catching the ball, a person skiing on snow-capped mountains, and a white cat wearing blue-tinted shades – all the montages hinting at the imminent white colour variant launch. Soon after, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in Astro White option on Flipkart and Mi.com both. The pre-order for this new model will start from midnight tomorrow.

As mentioned, this model was called ‘Mirror Flower Water Moon' in China. Apart from this new model, the Redmi Note 7S is also listed in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options in India, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro can be purchased in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black variants.

Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 15,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999. The phones are available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7S runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dot Notch Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7S sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front that supports AI Portrait mode and AI Face unlock.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 7S has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 7S include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging tech. Lastly, the phone measures 159.2x75.2x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style design. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.