Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 20 Million Units Mark Worldwide: Xiaomi

In early July, Xiaomi had announced that it has managed to ship 15 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 14:17 IST
Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 20 Million Units Mark Worldwide: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India first

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India and China only
  • Redmi Note 7 series hit the 2 million mark in India in May
  • India head Manu Kumar Jain is giving away a free Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced it managed to sell 20 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series worldwide. To celebrate this new milestone, India Chief Manu Kumar Jain is giving away one Redmi Note 7 Pro unit to a user. He has asked users to RT his milestone announcement tweet with the word "Noted", and users have to cross the 1,000 RTs limit to be eligible to win. The Redmi Note 7 series comprises of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 was launched first in China in January, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India in late February. In a series of tweets, Redmi India and Jain have announced the 20 million milestone of the Redmi Note 7 series. As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7 was launched first in China, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India in February. The Redmi Note 7Shttps://gadgets.ndtv.com/redmi-note-7s-price-in-india-13068 on the other hand, was first launched in May - but is essentially the India rebranding of the original China variant of the Redmi Note 7. In over seven months since their initial launch, the Redmi Note 7 series has managed to reach the 20 million sales mark.

In early July, Xiaomi had announced that it has managed to ship 15 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The 10 million sales mark was achieved in May. The company has managed to sell 5 million more units of the popular Redmi Note 7 series since the July announcement, a commendable feat, and is testimony to the fact that the Redmi Note 7 series has been immensely popular.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 series crossed the 1 million sales milestone in India just around a month of hitting the shelves and it surpassed the mark of 2 million units in early May. Furthermore, Xiaomi's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, John Chen had announced in March this year that the Redmi Note 7 Pro has exclusively been launched in India and China only, making this sales milestone an even more commendable feat.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood and a 4,000 battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. There's a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth-sensor. There's a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially the same smartphone, with one difference - it sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera instead of a 12-megapixel one.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor gets a bump in comparison to the Redmi Note 7, as the Note 7 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Battery capacity remains the same at 4,000mAh. In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.79, coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Finally, there's a 13-megapixel camera at the front to take care of your selfie needs.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Decent battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • MIUI has spammy ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger isn’t bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 20 Million Units Mark Worldwide: Xiaomi
