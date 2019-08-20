AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Xiaomi on Tuesday announced it managed to sell 20 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series worldwide. To celebrate this new milestone, India Chief Manu Kumar Jain is giving away one Redmi Note 7 Pro unit to a user. He has asked users to RT his milestone announcement tweet with the word "Noted", and users have to cross the 1,000 RTs limit to be eligible to win. The Redmi Note 7 series comprises of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 was launched first in China in January, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India in late February. In a series of tweets, Redmi India and Jain have announced the 20 million milestone of the Redmi Note 7 series. As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7 was launched first in China, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India in February. The Redmi Note 7Shttps://gadgets.ndtv.com/redmi-note-7s-price-in-india-13068 on the other hand, was first launched in May - but is essentially the India rebranding of the original China variant of the Redmi Note 7. In over seven months since their initial launch, the Redmi Note 7 series has managed to reach the 20 million sales mark.
In early July, Xiaomi had announced that it has managed to ship 15 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally. The 10 million sales mark was achieved in May. The company has managed to sell 5 million more units of the popular Redmi Note 7 series since the July announcement, a commendable feat, and is testimony to the fact that the Redmi Note 7 series has been immensely popular.
To recall, the Redmi Note 7 series crossed the 1 million sales milestone in India just around a month of hitting the shelves and it surpassed the mark of 2 million units in early May. Furthermore, Xiaomi's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, John Chen had announced in March this year that the Redmi Note 7 Pro has exclusively been launched in India and China only, making this sales milestone an even more commendable feat.
The dual-SIM smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood and a 4,000 battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. There's a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth-sensor. There's a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially the same smartphone, with one difference - it sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera instead of a 12-megapixel one.
The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor gets a bump in comparison to the Redmi Note 7, as the Note 7 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Battery capacity remains the same at 4,000mAh. In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.79, coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Finally, there's a 13-megapixel camera at the front to take care of your selfie needs.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement