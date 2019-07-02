Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a new variant in India, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday through its social media channels. The new variant comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Notably, it sits alongside the existing Redmi Note 7 Pro variants that have 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The new development comes just a couple of days after the Chinese company concluded the open sale of the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant in the country.

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999 for the newly launched 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, as revealed through the Redmi India Twitter account. The handset will be available for purchase through Mi.com and Flipkart, and its first sale is scheduled for 12pm (noon) tomorrow.

Launch offers on the phone include up to 1,120GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calling benefits specifically for Airtel customers. Reliance Jio subscribers, on the other hand, can avail double data benefits on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was originally launched back in late February with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 16,999. Both variants come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Apart from the new RAM and storage configuration, the rest of the specifications of new Redmi Note 7 Pro variant are identical to what was launched in India previously.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone also features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the connectivity front. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to offer fast charging through Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

