Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will go on sale in India for the first time on April 10, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday. The new announcement comes just after the Chinese company teased the arrival of its new option. The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will go on sale at 12pm (Noon) IST through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. Notably, the new variant was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model back in late February, though it wasn't available in the country so far.

Through the Redmi India Twitter account, Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the availability schedule of the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. The company didn't reveal how many units will put on sale through the first sale round. However, considering the amount of anticipation for the new variant, the initial stock is likely to vanish soon after its availability.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India in both 4GB RAM + 64GB as well as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options in late February. However, only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has so far been available in the country through multiple sale rounds.

Xiaomi teased the arrival of the new Redmi Note 7 Pro variant initially on Monday.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

For storing content, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.