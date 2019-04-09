Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India on April 10: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India on April 10: Price, Specifications

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India on April 10: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant price in India is set at Rs. 16,999

Highlights

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant will be available at 12pm (Noon) IST

The new variant will go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant was launched in late February

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will go on sale in India for the first time on April 10, Xiaomi announced on Tuesday. The new announcement comes just after the Chinese company teased the arrival of its new option. The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will go on sale at 12pm (Noon) IST through Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. Notably, the new variant was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model back in late February, though it wasn't available in the country so far.

Through the Redmi India Twitter account, Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the availability schedule of the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. The company didn't reveal how many units will put on sale through the first sale round. However, considering the amount of anticipation for the new variant, the initial stock is likely to vanish soon after its availability.

As we mentioned, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India in both 4GB RAM + 64GB as well as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options in late February. However, only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has so far been available in the country through multiple sale rounds.

 

Xiaomi teased the arrival of the new Redmi Note 7 Pro variant initially on Monday.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

For storing content, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone has a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out for Release Preview Ring, Wider Rollout to Begin Late May: Microsoft
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India on April 10: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  4. JVC 55-Inch 4K Smart Quantum LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Set to Return With Offers on These Mobiles
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Watch a New One-Minute Clip From Avengers: Endgame
  8. PUBG Mobile Isn't E-Sports Ready, Says One of India's Biggest Organisers
  9. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Paid $1.40 in 2018, in Nod to Old Character Limit
  10. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie Public Beta Update in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.