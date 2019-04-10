Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

10 April 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant price in India is Rs. 16,999

Highlights

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in late February

Wednesday's sale marks the first time the 6GB/ 128GB variant goes on sale

Redmi Note 7 will also be available to buy today

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 are set to go on sale again in India today. What's notable about today's sale is that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be made available for the first time since the smartphone's launch in India in late February. Xiaomi took to Twitter this week to announce the availability of the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage Redmi Note 7 Pro variant. On the other hand, both the variants of the Redmi Note 7 have been available since launch. Read on for more details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India, and specifications.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price in India, sale offers

As we mentioned, Xiaomi took to Twitter this week to first tease, then announce the April 10 availability of the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB model, while its 6GB/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, while its 6GB/ 64GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 has Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

Both the Redmi Note 7 (Review) and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (Noon) IST. Offers on the phones include up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling through Airtel network alongside various Airtel Thanks benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers are also entitled to receive a double data offer through recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options, both expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

 

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

The Redmi Note 7 has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The camera supports AI Portrait mode and has features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

 

There are also 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).  In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. It measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

Do Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Mi Soundbar redefine their price segments? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.2GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Honor 9i
