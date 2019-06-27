Technology News
loading
  Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30: Check Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 18:40 IST
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in two RAM/ storage variants
  • The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is not part of the open sale
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India back in February

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB+128GB variant is now on open sale for the next three days. Xiaomi India on Thursday announced that the top variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available to buy at anytime until the end of the month, June 30, on Flipkart and Mi.com. To recall, the smartphone was first launched in India in February alongside the India variant of the Redmi Note 7, and has since been made available in flash sales. The biggest highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is its dual rear camera setup which features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, as sell as the presence of an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC at the sub-Rs. 15,000 price point.

Redmi India made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Thursday, saying the Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now available via Flipkart and Mi.com at "anytime" till June 30. As we mentioned, the smartphone was launched in India back in February, alongside the Redmi Note 7's India variant. The latter Xiaomi phone went on open sale in April, though the Redmi Note 7 Pro had remained in flash sales. The Redmi Note 7 was replaced by the Redmi Note 7S that was launched in India late last month, and it went on open sale later the same month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. Both variants are available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour variants.

Starting 12pm (noon) IST, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart and Mi.com. Offers on the phone include a double data benefit on prepaid recharges of Rs. 198 and above specifically for Reliance Jio subscribers. Airtel customers, on the other hand, are eligible for receiving up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited voice calling. Further, there will be Airtel Thanks benefits.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style display notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications, Redmi India, Flipkart, Mi.com
