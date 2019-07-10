Xiaomi has announced that it has managed to ship 15 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally in six months. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January, followed by the Redmi Note 7 Pro in March which was launched in India first. In the end of May this year, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 series had reached the 10 million units sold mark.

Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Redmi Note 7 series – which consists of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro – has hit the 15 million worldwideshipment mark. This is a commendable feat, and is testimony to the fact that the Redmi Note 7 series has been immensely popular. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has exclusively been launched in India and China, Xiaomi's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, John Chen had announced in March this year.

In India, the Redmi Note 7 series crossed the 1 million sales milestone in just around a month of hitting the shelves and it surpassed the mark of 2 million units in early May. In late May, Xiaomi had announced that the Redmi Note 7 series had reached the 10 million units sales mark.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood and a 4,000 battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. There's a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth-sensor. There's a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially the same smartphone, with onedifference - it sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera instead of a 12-megapixel one.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor gets a bump in comparison to the Redmi Note 7, as the Note 7 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Battery capacity remains the same at 4,000mAh. In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.79, coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Finally, there's a 13-megapixel camera at the front to take care of your selfie needs.