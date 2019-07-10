Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 15 Million Units Mark Worldwide in 6 Months, Xiaomi Says

Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 15 Million Units Mark Worldwide in 6 Months, Xiaomi Says

Xiaomi has managed to ship 5 million units of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in just over a month.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 15 Million Units Mark Worldwide in 6 Months, Xiaomi Says

Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in March

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 series hit the 2 million mark in India in May
  • It reached the 10 million sales mark worldwide in the end of May
  • Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India and China only

Xiaomi has announced that it has managed to ship 15 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally in six months. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January, followed by the Redmi Note 7 Pro in March which was launched in India first. In the end of May this year, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 series had reached the 10 million units sold mark.

Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Redmi Note 7 series – which consists of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro – has hit the 15 million worldwideshipment mark. This is a commendable feat, and is testimony to the fact that the Redmi Note 7 series has been immensely popular. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has exclusively been launched in India and China, Xiaomi's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, John Chen had announced in March this year.

In India, the Redmi Note 7 series crossed the 1 million sales milestone in just around a month of hitting the shelves and it surpassed the mark of 2 million units in early May. In late May, Xiaomi had announced that the Redmi Note 7 series had reached the 10 million units sales mark.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood and a 4,000 battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. There's a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth-sensor. There's a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially the same smartphone, with onedifference - it sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera instead of a 12-megapixel one.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor gets a bump in comparison to the Redmi Note 7, as the Note 7 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Battery capacity remains the same at 4,000mAh. In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.79, coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Finally, there's a 13-megapixel camera at the front to take care of your selfie needs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to Go Public by Year-End
Mozilla Blocks UAE Bid to Become an Internet Security Guardian After Hacking Reports
Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 15 Million Units Mark Worldwide in 6 Months, Xiaomi Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  4. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
  5. Redmi Note 7 Series Shipments Cross 15 Million Units Worldwide in 6 Months
  6. Lenovo Ego Review
  7. Apple Refreshes the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Ahead of Back-to-School Season
  8. Qualcomm Launches Quad-Core 215 SoC for Budget Smartphones
  9. Micromax Launches 'Google-Certified' Android TV Lineup in India
  10. TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.