AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Xiaomi has announced that it has managed to ship 15 million units of the Redmi Note 7 series globally in six months. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January, followed by the Redmi Note 7 Pro in March which was launched in India first. In the end of May this year, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 series had reached the 10 million units sold mark.
Xiaomi Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Redmi Note 7 series – which consists of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 7 Pro – has hit the 15 million worldwideshipment mark. This is a commendable feat, and is testimony to the fact that the Redmi Note 7 series has been immensely popular. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has exclusively been launched in India and China, Xiaomi's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, John Chen had announced in March this year.
In India, the Redmi Note 7 series crossed the 1 million sales milestone in just around a month of hitting the shelves and it surpassed the mark of 2 million units in early May. In late May, Xiaomi had announced that the Redmi Note 7 series had reached the 10 million units sales mark.
The dual-SIM smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC under the hood and a 4,000 battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. There's a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, coupled with a 2-megapixel depth-sensor. There's a 13-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. The Redmi Note 7S is essentially the same smartphone, with onedifference - it sports a 48-megapixel primary rear camera instead of a 12-megapixel one.
The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dot-notch display along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The processor gets a bump in comparison to the Redmi Note 7, as the Note 7 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Battery capacity remains the same at 4,000mAh. In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.79, coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Finally, there's a 13-megapixel camera at the front to take care of your selfie needs.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement