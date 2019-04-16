Redmi Note 7 will be available to all India users in an open sale format starting tomorrow. The phone will be available 24x7 on Flipkart and Mi.com from 12pm (noon) IST. Before this, the phone was made available in flash sales every week. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in India in February, and the India variant foregoes the 48-megapixel rear camera. It features a Snapdragon 660 SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, a dual camera setup on the back that houses a primary 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, and rear fingerprint scanning support.

Xiaomi has now announced that the Redmi Note 7 will be available in an open sale format moving forward. The sale will begin on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow.

Redmi Note 7 price in India

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 7 starting Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB + 64GB model will carry a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in three colour options - Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. To recall, it was launched in the country besides the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Model Redmi Note 7 Price 3GB/ 32GB Rs. 9,999 4GB/ 64GB Rs. 11,999

Redmi Note 7 Review

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5, and waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC and packs 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. It also includes 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for further expansion. Additionally, the company has added a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM support (hybrid). In terms of the connectivity options, the Redmi Note 7 comes with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and Infrared.



Moving to the imaging capabilities, which Xiaomi highlights as one of the strong points of the phone, the Redmi Note 7 features a dual camera setup on the back that houses a primary 12-megapixel sensor (with 1.25-micron pixels) with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. In China, the company used a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor on the Redmi Note 7. There is a 13-megapixel front shooter on-board as well - the same as the China variant. The company claims that the camera app on the Redmi Note 7 uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer a better portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition support.

On the software front, the Redmi Note 7 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10, which includes features like Face Unlock as well as a number of software enhancements.

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are going to be very important smartphones for Xiaomi in India as the company gears up for increased competition from the likes of Samsung, which is getting ready to flood the market with affordable phones with enticing specifications, right from Xiaomi's playbook.

