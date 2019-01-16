Redmi is targeting to sell 1 million units of its brand-new Redmi Note 7 smartphone in the first month of availability, a company executive revealed on Weibo. Wang Teng Thomas, who is a product director at Xiaomi, replied to a customer's query on whether there will be sufficient units of the Redmi Note 7 during the first flash sale by saying that there should be one million units of the phone available during January and it wouldn't be hard for the company to sell them. The Redmi Note 7 went on sale in China for the first time on Tuesday and was quickly sold it. It is unclear how many units Redmi had put on sale.

Although 1 million is not a massive number, the Redmi Note 7 is not a flagship smartphone and with the smartphone sales slowing down in the Chinese market, selling 1 million units of a budget phone in a month is no longer a cakewalk even though the company has achieved the same easily in the past. As we mentioned earlier, Redmi is hoping to sell 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 in January.

In a separate post, Wang Teng also revealed that after establishing the Redmi brand, Xiaomi will be using Mi brand to focus on high-end devices and the consumers shouldn't expect to see deals on Mi flagship phones much longer. He was responding to a Xiaomi consumer, who wrote that Redmi Note 7 and Mi 8 are currently the company's best value-for-money phones as Xiaomi is running a promotion for Mi 8, which brings down the price of Mi 8 base model to just CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The phone was originally launched with a starting price-tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,500) in May last year.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 7, the smartphone was unveiled last week and carries a starting price-tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200). The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Redmi Note 7 also packs up to 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front shooter as well. The Redmi Note 7 also includes a 4,000mAh battery as well as the usual connectivity options like WiFi a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v5.0. The Redmi Note 7 also comes with watertight seals on various ports and buttons.

As we mentioned earlier, Redmi held the first flash sale for the phone on Tuesday in China and it lasted just 8 minutes and 36 seconds. It is unclear how many units of the phone were put on sale.