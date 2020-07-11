Technology News
Redmi Note 7 Android 10-Based MIUI Update Starts Rolling Out in India for Some Users

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 V11.0.2.0.QFGINXM for the Redmi Note 7.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 July 2020 17:32 IST
Redmi Note 7 Android 10-Based MIUI Update Starts Rolling Out in India for Some Users

Redmi Note 7 was launched in India back in late February last year with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 7 is getting the fresh MIUI update with a list of new features
  • Xiaomi has released the update as a “beta stable” version
  • Redmi Note 7 select users are receiving the MIUI 11 update initially

Redmi Note 7 has started receiving the anticipated MIUI 11 update along with Android 10 in India. The new update is available as a “beta stable” release, which essentially means that the stable candidate software has been rolled out for a small number of users initially. Xiaomi provided Android 10 to the Redmi Note 7 users in China last month — a long time after starting its close beta rollout back in December. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January last year with MIUI 10 that is based on Android 9 Pie. It debuted in India in late February last year.

As per an official post on the Mi Community forums, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 V11.0.2.0.QFGINXM for the Redmi Note 7. The new software is based on Android 10 and includes a list of proprietary features that the company offered through its MIUI custom ROM.

Xiaomi is treating the new update as a beta stable release and is initially pushing it to random users. However, if all goes well, the latest software update will reach all Redmi Note 7 users.

You can check the availability of the MIUI 11 update for your Redmi Note 7 by going to the Settings menu.

In December, Xiaomi announced it had started working on the MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 for both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company, however, took several months in bringing the stable update. Some reports suggest the Redmi Note 7 Pro also received a MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 just last month. The company didn't make an official announcement for that update, though. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S also received Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 update back in October.

Xiaomi last month started MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India to offer a fresh experience for the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India. That development was aimed to test the next-generation MIUI on affordable Redmi phones.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Smooth app and UI performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Shoots decent images in good light
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera quality
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 7, MIUI 11, Android 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments.
Dunzo Discloses Data Breach That Exposed User Details

