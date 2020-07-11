Redmi Note 7 has started receiving the anticipated MIUI 11 update along with Android 10 in India. The new update is available as a “beta stable” release, which essentially means that the stable candidate software has been rolled out for a small number of users initially. Xiaomi provided Android 10 to the Redmi Note 7 users in China last month — a long time after starting its close beta rollout back in December. The Redmi Note 7 was launched in January last year with MIUI 10 that is based on Android 9 Pie. It debuted in India in late February last year.

As per an official post on the Mi Community forums, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 V11.0.2.0.QFGINXM for the Redmi Note 7. The new software is based on Android 10 and includes a list of proprietary features that the company offered through its MIUI custom ROM.

Xiaomi is treating the new update as a beta stable release and is initially pushing it to random users. However, if all goes well, the latest software update will reach all Redmi Note 7 users.

You can check the availability of the MIUI 11 update for your Redmi Note 7 by going to the Settings menu.

In December, Xiaomi announced it had started working on the MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 for both the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company, however, took several months in bringing the stable update. Some reports suggest the Redmi Note 7 Pro also received a MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 just last month. The company didn't make an official announcement for that update, though. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S also received Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11 update back in October.

Xiaomi last month started MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India to offer a fresh experience for the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, and Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India. That development was aimed to test the next-generation MIUI on affordable Redmi phones.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.