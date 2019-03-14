Technology News
  Redmi Note 7 Gets 'Enhanced Low Light Mode' With MIUI 10.2.7.0 Global Update in India: Reports

Redmi Note 7 Gets 'Enhanced Low Light Mode' With MIUI 10.2.7.0 Global Update in India: Reports

14 March 2019
Redmi Note 7 Gets 'Enhanced Low Light Mode' With MIUI 10.2.7.0 Global Update in India: Reports

Photo Credit: Mi Community/ (1) mg gufran (2) 1617799841

Redmi Note 7 lacked the Night mode for low-light photography upon its launch

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 has finally received a dedicated Night mode
  • The latest MIUI update still runs the February security patch
  • Redmi Note 7 MIUI 10.2.7.0 Global Stable update is 505MB in size

Redmi Note 7 – Xiaomi's latest budget offering – was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this month. But aside from the differences in the internal hardware, the Redmi Note 7 also missed out on one key software feature that its Pro sibling had – a dedicated Night Mode for low-light photography. Well, the wait ends now, as Xiaomi has reportedly begun the rollout of a new update for the Redmi Note 7 which brings a dedicated Night mode for the camera, just like the one on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi has reportedly begun the rollout of a new MIUI Global Stable update that adds a dedicated “Night” mode to the Redmi Note 7's camera UI homepage. The MIUI 10.2.7.0 (PFGINXM) Global Stable update's changelog states that it brings “Enhanced low-light mode” to the Redmi Note 7. The update is a hefty 505MB in size and still runs on the February Android security patch. The latest MIUI Global Stable update's rollout was first spotted by a Redmi Note 7 user who shared the screenshots of the same on the official Mi Community forum.

redmi note 7 camera Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 camera should take better low-light photos after the update

 

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 has received the aforementioned update. However, it is unclear whether the update's rollout is staged, or if it has been widely released in a single batch for all Redmi Note 7 users in India.

We were impressed by the Redmi Note 7 Pro's night photography prowess when using the Night mode in our review. Although, we are a little sceptical that the same results can be replicated in case of the Redmi Note 7 as it packs a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture while the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a more powerful 48-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor.

Comments

Redmi Note 7 Gets 'Enhanced Low Light Mode' With MIUI 10.2.7.0 Global Update in India: Reports
