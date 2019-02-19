Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Redmi Note 7 is all set to launch in India on February 28, and ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has started a contest on Twitter asking fans to spot humans in an image. The image consists of the number seven and has hidden messages inside that reveal probable features on the upcoming phone. The image teases that the Redmi Note 7 variant that will launch in India may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and even the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. It could be possible that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro China variant as the Redmi Note 7 variant in India. Furthermore, a Xiaomi executive also claims that more mid-range phones will sport in-display fingerprint sensors in the future.

The Redmi India handle has tweeted a contest image that is riddled with clues. The contest image asks fans to count the number of humans in the image, and while searching for humans, we found a few clues inside the image as well. The image suggests that the upcoming Redmi Note 7 India variant will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The original Redmi Note 7 launched in China last month features a rear fingerprint sensor, and the India variant may see an upgraded in-display fingerprint sensor. While responding to comments, Redmi India also slightly hints that the upcoming phone will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and not the Samsung GM1 sensor that the China variant embeds. All of this point towards the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch in India, as the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi India contest image

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

On a separate note, Xiaomi's Product Manager, Wang Teng Thomas disclosed on Weibo that more mid-range phones will see an in-display fingerprint scanner this year. While he didn't disclose which phones will launch with the 'fingerprint on display' feature, he said that Xiaomi's goal would be to include it in more mid-range phones. This further cements that the Redmi Note 7 India variant may embed an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi was ranked the number one smartphone brand in terms of shipments in 2018 in India by IDC, and it wouldn't be surprising if the company looks to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro as the Redmi Note 7 in India first, before making it available in the home market. As Canalys notes, in Q4 2018, Xiaomi shipped 9.4 million smartphones in China, and 10 million in India.

Apart from a few differences mentioned above, the Redmi Note 7 Pro aka Redmi Note 7 India variant is said to come with the same design as the Redmi Note 7 China variant. It should pack the same 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 capabilities, but is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, and not the Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is also tipped to come with a 6GB + 128GB storage option.