Technology News

Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

, 19 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28

Highlights

  • Redmi India contest on Twitter reveals few features of Redmi Note 7
  • The Redmi Note 7 India variant may sport in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The India variant may also sport 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor

Redmi Note 7 is all set to launch in India on February 28, and ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has started a contest on Twitter asking fans to spot humans in an image. The image consists of the number seven and has hidden messages inside that reveal probable features on the upcoming phone. The image teases that the Redmi Note 7 variant that will launch in India may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and even the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. It could be possible that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro China variant as the Redmi Note 7 variant in India. Furthermore, a Xiaomi executive also claims that more mid-range phones will sport in-display fingerprint sensors in the future.

The Redmi India handle has tweeted a contest image that is riddled with clues. The contest image asks fans to count the number of humans in the image, and while searching for humans, we found a few clues inside the image as well. The image suggests that the upcoming Redmi Note 7 India variant will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The original Redmi Note 7 launched in China last month features a rear fingerprint sensor, and the India variant may see an upgraded in-display fingerprint sensor. While responding to comments, Redmi India also slightly hints that the upcoming phone will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and not the Samsung GM1 sensor that the China variant embeds. All of this point towards the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch in India, as the Redmi Note 7.

redmiindia note7 teaser main1 Redmi Note 7

Redmi India contest image
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

On a separate note, Xiaomi's Product Manager, Wang Teng Thomas disclosed on Weibo that more mid-range phones will see an in-display fingerprint scanner this year. While he didn't disclose which phones will launch with the 'fingerprint on display' feature, he said that Xiaomi's goal would be to include it in more mid-range phones. This further cements that the Redmi Note 7 India variant may embed an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi was ranked the number one smartphone brand in terms of shipments in 2018 in India by IDC, and it wouldn't be surprising if the company looks to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro as the Redmi Note 7 in India first, before making it available in the home market. As Canalys notes, in Q4 2018, Xiaomi shipped 9.4 million smartphones in China, and 10 million in India.

Apart from a few differences mentioned above, the Redmi Note 7 Pro aka Redmi Note 7 India variant is said to come with the same design as the Redmi Note 7 China variant. It should pack the same 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 capabilities, but is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, and not the Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is also tipped to come with a 6GB + 128GB storage option.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Price in India, Redmi Note 7 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Again Appears in Hands-On Video, Official Protective Cases and Covers Leaked
Super Snow Moon Tonight: February’s Full Moon Is Biggest Super Moon of 2019
Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New
  3. Vivo V15 Pro Renders Leak, Tip Gradient Red Colour Option
  4. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black Price Leaked Yet Again
  7. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Twice as Fast as Airtel in January: TRAI
  8. Truecaller for iPhone Gets Chat Feature, Nearly 6 Months After Android
  9. Boat Airdopes 211 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Today: Top Discounts, Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.