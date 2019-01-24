NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 7 India Launch Teased to Be Soon

, 24 January 2019
Redmi Note 7 sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back

Highlights

  • Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch
  • Jain posted an image on Twitter to hint at the ongoing plans
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro could turn out to be the handset for the Indian market

Redmi Note 7 is likely to debut in India soon, as Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has teased its launch. The smartphone was unveiled in China with a 48-megapixel camera sensor earlier this month. Alongside the advanced camera sensor, the Redmi Note 7 comes as the first model of the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand. Xiaomi notably teased the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro at the Redmi Note 7 event that could also make way to the Indian market in the coming days.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Thursday tweeted his image along with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holding the Redmi Note 7 in his hand. The tweet also includes upside down text that specifies the arrival of the 48-megapixel camera phone.

The Redmi Note 7 was unveiled in China earlier this month starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option. The USP of the new phone is indeed its 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor that sits on the dual rear camera setup, along with an f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megapixel sensor. The Redmi Note 7 also comes as the first model of the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand.

At the time unveiling the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro that is set to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back. The smartphone is rumoured to come under the Redmi by Xiaomi sub-brand next month - sometime around the Chinese New Year.

Unlike the Redmi Note 7 that has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumoured to come with the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC. The smartphone is also speculated to carry a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,700).

Given Xiaomi's past trends, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is likely to be the handset that will debut in India in the coming days. The smartphone will come as a successor to the Redmi Note 6 Pro that was launched in the country back in November last year.

