Redmi Note 7 India launch date has already been teased by Xiaomi, so the fact the new budget offering is due to make its way outside of China is no real surprise. Now though, the company has been spotted teasing the global unveiling of the Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung has now tweeted a photo suggesting that the Redmi Note 7 global variant is set to launch soon. First unveiled in China earlier this month, the smartphone's biggest highlight is its 48-megapixel rear camera sensor. Apart from the large camera sensor, the Redmi Note 7 also packs a 4,000mAh battery, 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back as well, and comes with a 6.3-inch large display size.

Sung has tweeted a photo that shows a stage with a screen that reads, 'Redmi Note 7. Stay Tuned'. This clearly hints that the global variant of the Redmi Note 7 is in the offing. Recently, India head Manu Kumar Jain also teased the arrival of the smartphone in India, and the first market to get the Redmi Note 7 outside of China, could be the Indian market.

Redmi Note 7 price

In China, the Redmi Note 7 is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Redmi Note 7's India price is likely to be around the China pricing.

The Redmi Note 7 with the Samsung GM1 48-megapixel sensor also comes as the first model of the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand, and the company is set to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro with Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor soon.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

As for hardware, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 camera

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

Redmi Note 7 battery, other specifications

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.