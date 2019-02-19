Redmi Note 7 has been teased on Flipkart just days ahead of its formal launch in India. The online marketplace has created a microsite to hint at the online availability of the Redmi Note 7. The smartphone, which is likely to compete strongly against the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30, first arrived in China last month. One of the key highlights of the new model is its dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel sensor. Moreover, Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28.

The microsite created by Flipkart showcases some of the notable features of the Redmi Note 7. It highlights the camera experience that is touted to be the next level and "flagship-level" gaming performance. Further, the online listing shows that the phone has a Gradient reflective glass design, large-enough battery capacity, scratch and drop resistance, and splash protection. All this suggests the Redmi Note 7 will be available online in the country, at least, through Flipkart and Mi.com.

However, the most prominent detail that Flipkart mentions on the microsite dedicated to the Redmi Note 7 is its launch schedule. The online marketplace specifies that the handset will launch in India at 12 noon on February 28. It also touts the model as the "effortless expert". Xiaomi has also created a microsite on Mi.com.

Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far About Redmi Note 7 Price, Specifications

Of course, all this comes on the heels of another teaser from Redmi India that hinted the Redmi Note 7 variant launched in India may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor.

To recall, at the time unveiling the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro that is set to come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back. The smartphone is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 675 SoC. Keeping the aforementioned teaser in mind, it may be the company will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, or both models alongside.

Redmi Note 7 price in India (expected)

The India pricing and availability of the Redmi Note 7 are yet to be announced. Nevertheless, the handset is expected to go on sale with a price similar to what's being offered in China. Xiaomi notably confirmed the India launch of the Redmi Note 7 last week.

Redmi Note 7 India Launch: It Will Be a 'Game Changer Device', Says Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain

The Redmi Note 7 price in China is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model comes at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,800). The smartphone was launched in the Chinese market in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options last month.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7, which comes as the first model under the Redmi by Xiaomi brand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The USP of the Redmi Note 7 is the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor that sits on the dual rear camera setup, along with an f/1.8 lens and another 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 13-megapixel sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 7 Sales Top 1 Million Units in 3 Weeks, Redmi CEO States

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, Xiaomi has provided a 4,000mAh battery with a Quick Charge 4 support.

As per a recent leak, the Redmi Note 7 is debuting in India with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage options. The smartphone is also speculated to have Red, Black, and Blue colour options.

The Redmi Note 7 is likely to take on the Samsung Galaxy M30 that is launching in India on February 27.

