Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far About Redmi Note 7 Price, Specifications

, 09 February 2019
Redmi Note 7 is expected to launch in India soon

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 is teased regularly in India, hinting at imminent launch
  • Redmi Note 7 may be priced around the China pricing range
  • It may come in 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage options

Redmi Note 7 India launch is expected to be soon, with the company teasing the impending arrival on Twitter. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 was launched in China in January as the first smartphone under the new Redmi sub-brand. Xiaomi country head Manu Kumar Jain has been dropping hints about the Redmi Note 7 India launch, and recently the phone's India colour options and RAM + storage models were also purportedly leaked. As announced ahead of the China launch, the Redmi brand will focus on budget devices with competing specifications and will be available online-only. The Redmi Note 7 key highlights include a 48-megapixel rear sensor, a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 660 processor, and 13-megapixel selfie sensor support. The phone also comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and up to 6GB of RAM. 

Redmi Note 7 price in India (expected)

Redmi Note 7 price in India is likely to be around the China pricing range. In China, the Redmi Note 7 is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

 

A recent report suggests that the Redmi Note 7 will launch in India in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model may also be launched in the country at a later date. In terms of the colour options, the Redmi Note 7 will allegedly be offered in Red, Black, and Blue colour options in the country.

The Redmi India Twitter handle has been teasing the arrival of a 48-megapixel sensor phone, hinting at the arrival of the Redmi Note 7 soon. Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement of an event for the launch of the smartphone in India.

Redmi Note 7 design, features

The Redmi Note 7 is touted to be a highly durable phone, and the CEO Liu Weibing has been indulging in various quirky tests to prove it. He has posted videos of him using the Redmi Note 7 as a chopping board, asked employees to jump on the phone to show off its tough exterior, and has even thrown it down a flight of stairs. The Redmi Note 7 features 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 bears a waterdrop-shaped notch, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, a dual rear camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient back panel finish. The phone recently also got support for the Super Night Scene Camera mode that first arrived with the Mi Mix 3.

Redmi Note 7 specifications
Because the phone has already been announced in China, it is likely to arrive with the same hardware in India as well. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 camera
As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

Redmi Note 7 battery, other specifications
The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

