Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China in January, and has been teased to launch in India soon. Country head Manu Kumar Jain has been dropping hints as well, and recently the India colour options and RAM + storage models were also leaked. The smartphone is the first to launch after the Redmi sub-brand announcement by Xiaomi. The Redmi brand will focus on budget devices with competing specifications and will be available online-only. The Redmi Note 7 key highlights include a 48-megapixel rear sensor, a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 660 processor, and 13-megapixel selfie sensor support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price in India (expected)

The Redmi Note 7 price in India is likely to be around the China pricing range. In China, the Redmi Note 7 is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

A recent report suggests that the Redmi Note 7 will launch in India in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model may also be launched in the country at a later date. In terms of the colour options, the Redmi Note 7 will allegedly be offered in Red, Black, and Blue colour options in the country.

The Redmi India Twitter handle has been teasing the arrival of a 48-megapixel sensor phone, hinting at the arrival of the Redmi Note 7 soon. The company is yet to make an official announcement of an event for the launch of the smartphone in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 design, features

The Redmi Note 7 is touted to be a highly durable phone, and the CEO Liu Weibing has been indulging in various quirky tests to prove it. He has posted videos of him using the Redmi Note 7 as a chopping board, asked employees to jump on the phone to show off its tough exterior, and has even thrown it down a flight of stairs. The Redmi Note 7 features 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back

The Redmi Note 7 bears a waterdrop-shaped notch, a slight chin at the bottom of the display, a dual rear camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient back panel finish. The phone recently also got support for the Super Night Scene Camera mode that first arrived with the Mi Mix 3.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

Because the phone has already been announced in China, it is likely to arrive with the same hardware in India as well. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 camera

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

Redmi Note 7 battery, other specifications

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.