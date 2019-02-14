Technology News

Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed, Xiaomi's Latest Will Launch on February 28

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed, Xiaomi's Latest Will Launch on February 28

Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • It supports Super Night Scene Mode for low-light photography
  • Redmi Note 7 has Quick Charge 4 support for fast charging

The Redmi Note 7 is one of the most hotly anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi, and after making an impressive debut in the Chinese market, the smartphone is all set to arrive in India. Xiaomi on Thursday revealed that the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India on February 28, and the company has already kicked off the registration process for purchasing tickets for the launch event. Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Note 7's India launch for quite some time and it finally made the launch date official via a tweet today.

The Redmi Note7 was launched in January, packing capable hardware and bringing an attractive design at a competitive price point in typical Xiaomi fashion. The smartphone quickly became a major hit as the company reportedly sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market in a span of just three weeks since its launch. The company is finally ready to release it outside China and India will be the first international market to get the phone. According to a tweet from the company, it is hosting an event on February 28 where it will officially launch the smartphone.

The official India pricing and availability details remain unclear for now, however the phone carries a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) in China for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. We expect similar pricing for India. Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain labelled the Redmi Note 7 as a “game changer device” that will disrupt the dynamics of the particular segment.

Redmi Note 7 specifications
To recall, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 7 also features a dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megapixel sensor, while a 13-megapixel sensor handles selfies. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options. As per a previous leak, Xiaomi is expected to launch the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model in India and will offer it in Red, Black, and Blue colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 India Launch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Twitter Testing New Profile Preview Feature on iOS
Nintendo Direct February 2019: All Nintendo Switch Games Announced at the Event
Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed, Xiaomi's Latest Will Launch on February 28
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  2. Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6, and More Offers as Part of Mi Sale Today
  3. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  5. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  6. Watch the Trailer for Amazon’s Made in Heaven, From the Makers of Gully Boy
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  8. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13 Premium Laptops Launched in India
  9. Jio Leads in 4G Availability in India but Trails Airtel in 4G Speeds: Ookla
  10. Redmi Note 7 Will Be a 'Game Changer Device', Says Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.