The Redmi Note 7 is one of the most hotly anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi, and after making an impressive debut in the Chinese market, the smartphone is all set to arrive in India. Xiaomi on Thursday revealed that the Redmi Note 7 will be launched in India on February 28, and the company has already kicked off the registration process for purchasing tickets for the launch event. Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi Note 7's India launch for quite some time and it finally made the launch date official via a tweet today.

The Redmi Note7 was launched in January, packing capable hardware and bringing an attractive design at a competitive price point in typical Xiaomi fashion. The smartphone quickly became a major hit as the company reportedly sold 1 million units of the Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market in a span of just three weeks since its launch. The company is finally ready to release it outside China and India will be the first international market to get the phone. According to a tweet from the company, it is hosting an event on February 28 where it will officially launch the smartphone.

The official India pricing and availability details remain unclear for now, however the phone carries a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) in China for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. We expect similar pricing for India. Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain labelled the Redmi Note 7 as a “game changer device” that will disrupt the dynamics of the particular segment.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 7 also features a dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megapixel sensor, while a 13-megapixel sensor handles selfies. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support and comes in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options. As per a previous leak, Xiaomi is expected to launch the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model in India and will offer it in Red, Black, and Blue colour options.