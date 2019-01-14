NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 7 Includes Watertight Seals to Protect Against Water Damage

, 14 January 2019
Redmi Note 7 Includes Watertight Seals to Protect Against Water Damage

Redmi Note 7 was introduced in China on January 10

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 7 is almost splash-proof but not water-resistant
  • Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • The phone goes on sale in China on January 15

Redmi Note 7 comes with watertight seals on all ports, buttons and around camera module, Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun has revealed. The smartphone, which was unveiled in China last week, is the first smartphone under Xiaomi's newly formed Redmi sub-brand. The presence of these watertight seals makes the phone almost splash-resistant and the phone should be able to withstand light breeze or accidental drops in water, but it is not IP-certified water-resistant. The company also doesn't claim any IP-certification in the marketing material.

In a Weibo post, Lei Jun noted that Redmi Note 7 comes with a waterproof design on the buttons as well as ports. All the weak points in the smartphone, which can let water slip inside, like the SIM card tray, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, buttons, and the camera module have been reinforced with watertight seals. The company has also included a membrane on the loudspeaker to stop water from seeping in. Even after these implementations, the smartphone isn't rated water-resistant, and the company maintains the same on the product page for the phone. The page mentions the phone is dust and splash-proof but only for a short amount of time and for a small amount of water. It cannot be soaked in water nor does it support working in seriously dusty environments, the company writes on its website.

redmi note 7 watertight seal Redmi Note 7

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lei Jun

 

Redmi Note 7 specifications

Introduced on January 10 in China, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. The phone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 packs a dual-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 13-megapixel front shooter as well present on the phone.

Among other specifications, Redmi has packed a 4,000mAh battery as well as the usual connectivity options like WiFi a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth v5.0.

The phone is all set to go on sale in China on January 15, however there is no word on the international debut of the phone.

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7

Display6.30-inch
Processor2.2GHz
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
