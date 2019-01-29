Redmi Note 7 Global Variant Teased Yet Again, Launch Imminent

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China earlier this month, and its big highlight was its 48-megapixel rear sensor. The smartphone has already been teased to arrive in India soon, and now more hints of a Redmi Note 7 global variant have surfaced online. Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung has now tweeted a photo suggesting that the Redmi Note 7 global variant is set to launch soon. Apart from the large camera sensor, the Redmi Note 7 also packs a 4,000mAh battery, 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back as well, and comes with a 6.3-inch large display size.

Sung has tweeted a photo that shows a stage with a screen that reads, 'Redmi Note 7. Stay Tuned'. This clearly hints that the global variant of the Redmi Note 7 is in the offing. Recently, India head Manu Kumar Jain also teased the arrival of the smartphone in India, and the first market to get the Redmi Note 7 outside of China, could be the Indian market.

In China, the Redmi Note 7 is priced starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Redmi Note 7's India price is likely to be around the China pricing.

The Redmi Note 7 with the Samsung GM1 48-megapixel sensor also comes as the first model of the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand, and the company is set to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro with Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor soon.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

As for hardware, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.