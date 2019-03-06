Redmi Note 7 is set to go on sale in India today. The new Xiaomi phone will be available for purchase at 12pm (Noon) IST today through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro last week. The latest Redmi Note model comes as the India variant of the Redmi Note 7 that debuted in China back in January this year with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Redmi Note 7 in India, however, doesn't come with the same primary camera sensor. There is also a full-HD+ display along with a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi Note 7 also comes with a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Redmi Note 7 price in India, launch offers

The Redmi Note 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB model will come at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Scheduled for 12pm IST today, the first flash sale of the Redmi Note 7 will take place through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. It will go on sale along with an "ultra-slim" case. Airtel will also offer up to 1,120GB with unlimited calling as well as Airtel Thanks benefits like free access to Airtel TV premium, App advisor, Spam Block, and Contacts Backup. Furthermore, Reliance Jio customers will be able to avail a double data offer through all recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 7 sports a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Notably, the India variant of the Redmi Note 7 is different from the China variant in this aspect, as the latter had a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 camera as the primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, with the other camera being a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 7 also has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. The front-facing camera sensor supports AI Portrait mode and have features such as AI Beautify (4.0), Face recognition, HDR support, and AI scene detection to recognise up to 12 scenes.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants that both support microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone also has a list of connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4. Besides, the phone measures 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and weighs 185 grams.

