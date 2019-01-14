Redmi Note 7 is the much-awaited debut smartphone of the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand, and was introduced in China on Thursday. It brings some spectacular features at an affordable price point, including a 48-megapixel camera in its dual rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 7 also bears a waterdrop-shaped notch and packs a fingerprint sensor on the back panel and a 4,000mAh battery. Additionally, the Redmi Note 7 features 2.5D glass protection up front and at the back as well, and comes with a 6.3-inch large display size. As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to be launched after Xiaomi announced that Redmi would operate as an independent brand moving forward.

Redmi Note 7 price, availability

The Redmi Note 7 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, going up to CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Redmi Note 7 will go on sale from January 15, and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options. There is no word on the international launch of the phone at this point, however we do expect the phone to reach India in the coming weeks. The Redmi Note 7's India price is likely to be around the China pricing.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

As for hardware, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Redmi Note 7 camera

As for optics, the Redmi Note 7 sports dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. The cameras at the back get monochrome dual-LED flash support, PDAF, and are touted to be elevated using AI-backed software features like portrait mode, background blur, HDR, handheld super night scene mode, EIS, 1080p video recording, and more. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well with features like AI face unlock, AI smart beauty, AI single shot blur, front HDR, background blur, and more.

Redmi Note 7 battery

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. The company touts up to 251 hours of standby time, 23 hours of talk time, 13 hours of video playback, and 7 hours of gaming.

Redmi Note 7 connectivity

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

Redmi Note 7 other specifications

The Redmi Note 7 measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams. Lastly, sensors on board the Redmi Note 7 include gyroscope, accelerometer, distance sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, vibration motor, and infrared sensor.