Soon after users started reporting the rollout of MIUI 11 for Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users started posting screenshots of the same update arriving on their devices as well. The MIUI 11 software update on the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S comes with version number MIUI 11.05.0.PFGINXM. The update screenshots posted by users in India suggest that the update weighs 712MB in size, and it brings along the October 2019 security patch as well.

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S users in India have posted screenshots on forums, confirming that they have started receiving the MIUI 11 update as well. Xiaomi had earlier announced that the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S will receive the update between October 22 and October 31. The company is staying true to its promise, but the roll out seems to be a staged one, as not all users are seeing the update as of yet.

We recommend checking in the About Phone > System Update section to see if your Redmi Note 7 or Redmi Note 7S have received the update or not. If you have, download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

Xiaomi hasn't made an official announcement of the rollout, or provided download links either. New features that come along with MIUI 11 include Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes that can be placed on the always-on lock screen. It also brings a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.