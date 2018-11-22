Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest smartphone from the Chinese phone maker in India. Successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with minimal upgrades in terms of specifications and design elements. It now has a 19:9 display with a notch, a dual selfie camera, and slightly improved rear camera setup. It also features P2i water repellent nanotechnology, a 4,000mAh battery, and runs MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Let's check out of the Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India and full specifications.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will ship with an ultra-slim case in the box. The phone will be sold in India starting 12pm IST (Noon) on November 23, Friday, exclusively via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores as part of the company's ‘Black Friday Sale'.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different?

Only for the Black Friday Sale, the company is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro - bringing the prices down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999. HDFC Bank is also offering a Rs. 500 instant discount if the smartphone is purchased during the Black Friday sale using its credit/ debit cards, as well as on EMI transactions. A Surprise Sale date will also be announced at 12pm IST (Noon) tomorrow.

Colour options of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold. Redmi Note 6 Pro launch offers also include Rs. 2,400 Jio Instant Cashback and up to 6TB of Jio data. Xiaomi also notes that the Remdi Note 6 Pro will be made available 'soon' via Mi Preferred Partner stores as well as Mi Stores.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though you will lose access to one of the SIM cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Impressions

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The company is touting the presence of Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting).

Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual rear camera setup at the back, similar to Redmi Note 5 Pro

On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 6 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.