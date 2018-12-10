Redmi Note 6 Pro, the latest budget smartphone from Xiaomi to have been brought to India, will go on open sale from Wednesday, December 12, the company announced on Monday. The smartphone's biggest highlights are its dual rear and dual front camera setups, apart from its large 19:9 display, presence of MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, and P2i water repellent technology. To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India back in November, in two RAM/ storage variants, following its Thailand unveiling in September.

Xiaomi India's Redmi India Twitter handle on Monday posted the Redmi Note 6 Pro open sale information. The smartphone will go on sale from 12pm IST (Noon) on Wednesday, December 12 via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It ships with an ultra-slim case in the box. Colour options of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are Black, Blue, Red, and Rose Gold.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though you will lose access to one of the SIM cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The company is touting the presence of Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting).

On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 6 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

