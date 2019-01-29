NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 Get Discounts During 'Mi Days' Sale on Flipkart

Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 Get Discounts During 'Mi Days' Sale on Flipkart

, 29 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 Get Discounts During 'Mi Days' Sale on Flipkart

Redmi Note 6 Pro during the Flipkart sale is available with a price tag of Rs. 12,999

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 14,999
  • Poco F1 is available with a prepaid discount of Rs. 2,000
  • Mi Days sale will last until January 30

Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Poco F1 have received discounts during the ongoing 'Mi Days' sale on Flipkart. Customers buying the Redmi 6 can also avail an additional Rs. 500 exchange discount in lieu of their old handsets. The Xiaomi phones are also available with no-cost EMI options. Adding to that, HDFC Bank debit card holders can avail a five percent instant discount on purchasing the listed models on EMIs. There is also an option to secure the buyback value on the online market by paying as low as Rs. 99.

Alongside other attractive deals, the Mi Days sale on Flipkart brings the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 12,999, down Rs. 1,000 from the launch price. The Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM model, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 14,999. The same model was launched at Rs. 15,999 last year. There is also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,900.

If the Redmi Note 6 Pro isn't your pick, the Flipkart sale offers the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. This is Rs. 2,000 lower than the last price cut of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM variant has also received a discount and is available during the ongoing sale at Rs. 12,999, down Rs. 1,000 from the last price cut.

 

Customers purchasing the Redmi Note 5 Pro can also avail an Rs. 12,600 exchange discount in lieu of their old handsets. There are also no-cost EMI options to offer the handset at an as low monthly installment as Rs. 2,167.

The Mi Days sale on Flipkart also features the Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 18,999, the Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage version at Rs. 21,999, and Poco F1 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model at Rs. 25,999 - all exclusive to prepaid transactions only. Customers can also avail up to Rs. 14,900 exchange discount.

The Poco F1 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 20,999, though it received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 last month.

 

Flipkart has also brought the Redmi 6 with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 500. Flipkart says customers purchasing the Redmi 6 are entitled to receive up to Rs. 7,850 in exchange for their old smartphones.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced a permanent price drop for the Redmi 6. The handset with 32GB storage dropped to Rs. 7,999, whereas the price of its 64GB storage variant reduced to Rs. 8,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 price in India, Poco F1, Redmi 6 price in India, Redmi 6, Mi Days, Flipkart, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Says Developer Earnings Hit $120 Billion Since 2008 App Store Launch
NASA's Curiosity Rover Snaps Last Selfie on Martian Ridge
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 Get Discounts During 'Mi Days' Sale on Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  2. Redmi Go With 5-Inch HD Screen, 3,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?
  4. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  5. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  6. Nokia 6.1, Nokia 3.1 Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000
  7. Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus Prices Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Honor View 20 With 'Hole-Punch' Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Global Variant Teased Yet Again, Launch Imminent
  10. Flipkart Said to Warn of 'Disruption' If New E-Commerce Rules Not Delayed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.