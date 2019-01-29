Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Poco F1 have received discounts during the ongoing 'Mi Days' sale on Flipkart. Customers buying the Redmi 6 can also avail an additional Rs. 500 exchange discount in lieu of their old handsets. The Xiaomi phones are also available with no-cost EMI options. Adding to that, HDFC Bank debit card holders can avail a five percent instant discount on purchasing the listed models on EMIs. There is also an option to secure the buyback value on the online market by paying as low as Rs. 99.

Alongside other attractive deals, the Mi Days sale on Flipkart brings the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 12,999, down Rs. 1,000 from the launch price. The Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM model, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 14,999. The same model was launched at Rs. 15,999 last year. There is also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,900.

If the Redmi Note 6 Pro isn't your pick, the Flipkart sale offers the Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. This is Rs. 2,000 lower than the last price cut of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM variant has also received a discount and is available during the ongoing sale at Rs. 12,999, down Rs. 1,000 from the last price cut.

Customers purchasing the Redmi Note 5 Pro can also avail an Rs. 12,600 exchange discount in lieu of their old handsets. There are also no-cost EMI options to offer the handset at an as low monthly installment as Rs. 2,167.

The Mi Days sale on Flipkart also features the Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant at Rs. 18,999, the Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage version at Rs. 21,999, and Poco F1 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model at Rs. 25,999 - all exclusive to prepaid transactions only. Customers can also avail up to Rs. 14,900 exchange discount.

The Poco F1 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 20,999, though it received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 last month.

Flipkart has also brought the Redmi 6 with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 500. Flipkart says customers purchasing the Redmi 6 are entitled to receive up to Rs. 7,850 in exchange for their old smartphones.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced a permanent price drop for the Redmi 6. The handset with 32GB storage dropped to Rs. 7,999, whereas the price of its 64GB storage variant reduced to Rs. 8,999.

