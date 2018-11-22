Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India Revealed: Xiaomi Event Highlights

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain revealed at the launch event in New Delhi on Thursday. The variant with 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone will go on sale from Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores on Friday, and as part of the special Black Friday launch offer, customers will be able to buy them at a discount of Rs. 1,000 compared to the launch price. HDFC customers will also get additional Rs. 500 discount, only on the launch day of the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro and it comes with some specifications identical to its predecessor, including the Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4000mAh battery. You get features like Wi-Fi passthrough, which lets you share a Wi-Fi connection with other devices. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first quad-camera setup by Xiaomi to launch in the country, Xiaomi India marketing chief Anuj Sharma said while unveiling the phone in New Delhi. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel 5-megapixel rear camera setup at the back, with the primary sensor being what Xiaomi calls "high performance". It has f/1.9 wider aperture, 1.4 micron pixel size, and dual pixel autofocus, as well as electronic image stabilisation.

The secondary rear camera with "AI Portrait 2.0" aims to take portrait shots to the next level, Sharma said, with features like adjustable bokeh effect, studio lightning, and light trails. The Redmi Note 6 Pro, of course, is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro with details of its India price set to be announced at the event.

Redmi Note 6 Pro launch event has kicked off with Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain taking stage with a bunch of updates on the Xiaomi performance in the recent months. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has received an average of 4.5 rating with over 8 lakh reviews on Flipkart, Jain revealed.

The company has been the number one smartphone player in India for the last five quarters according to IDC, Jain said earlier. Redmi Note 5 Pro has played a big part in this, and the company's offline sales have increased 40 times in the last year. Jain is talking about the rural Mi Stores that aim to bring the entire portfolio of Xiaomi products to the interiors of the country. On October 29, Jain said, Xiaomi launched 500 stores in the country on the same day.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India and specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD IPS LCD full screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. On the front, the mid-range smartphone bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 2 days on single full charge.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a P2i coating for protection against spills.