Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM variant has received its first ever price cut in India. The phone has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000, and now retails at Rs. 13,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart. The 4GB RAM model had also received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 earlier, and is now sold at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in November last year, and Xiaomi brought its successor in the form of Redmi Note 7 Pro in February this year. The key specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro include a 19:9 display with a notch, a dual selfie camera, P2i water repellent nanotechnology, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is now priced at Rs. 13,999. The original price of the model was Rs. 15,999. The phone is up for sale with the revised price on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Mi.com is also providing a number of offers with Redmi Note 6 Pro right now, including exchange offer, no-cost EMI options, Rs. 2,400 Instant Jio Cashback, and up to 6TB Jio 4G Data benefits. Flipkart has also listed an exchange offer and 10 percent instant discount on Axiz Bank Buzz credit cards.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though you will lose access to one of the SIM cards.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The company is touting the presence of Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting).

On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 6 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

