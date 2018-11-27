NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 6 Pro Next Sale Date on Flipkart and Mi.com is November 28

, 27 November 2018
Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Highlights

Redmi Note 6 Pro, which was first made available in the company's Black Friday Sale last week, now has its second sale date in India. The smartphone is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, and was launched in India on Thursday, originally unveiled in China in September. The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a dual front camera setup, the biggest upgrade it has compared to its predecessor. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also comes with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, another significant difference between the two handsets. The newer handset also has a larger 6.26-inch display with an 19:9 aspect ratio, compared to the older handset's 5.99-inch display with a 18:9 ratio. Other specifications, like battery, processor, RAM, and storage, remain the same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India during the upcoming sale will be without discount - to recall, Xiaomi had introductory discounts on its Xiaomi Black Friday Sale, with Rs. 1,000 off its asking price, as well as a Rs. 500 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit, debit, an EMI transactions.  

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

Redmi Note 6 Pro sale, launch offers

The Redmi Note 6 Pro next sale date in India is Wednesday, November 28, at 12pm IST (Noon) via Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant.

 

Launch offers include a Rs. 2,400 Jio cashback and double data offer - the cashback will be available in the form of 24 vouchers worth Rs. 100 each, applicable only on the Rs. 299 Jio recharge pack. There are also double data benefits on 4 recharges of the Rs. 198 and above Jio prepaid packs subject to device activation until June 2019. Lastly, users can avail up to 6TB of additional data for long term packs worth Rs. 9,999 upon completion of 4 recharges.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though you will lose access to one of the SIM cards.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The company is touting the presence of Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting).

On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 6 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
