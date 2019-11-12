Technology News
Redmi Note 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update In India, Xiaomi Confirms

Based on the screenshots, the update size for the Redmi Note 6 Pro is 565MB.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 10:58 IST
Redmi Note 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update In India, Xiaomi Confirms

Redmi Note 6 Pro is part of Xiaomi’s third rollout batch

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro update version number is MIUI 11.0.1.0.PEKMIXM
  • The update is probably rolling out to a few users only for now
  • MIUI 11 features include Wallpaper Carousel, Floating Calculator

Redmi Note 6 Pro is now receiving the MIUI 11 update in India, as per user reports. The update brings along new optimised UI, Updated Mi File Manager, Floating Calculator, dynamic sounds, and more. The version number of this new update is MIUI 11.0.1.0.PEKMIXM, and the size of the MIUI 11 update is 565MB. Redmi Note 6 Pro is part of the third phase of Xiaomi's rollout roadmap, and the third phase was announced to begin on November 13. However, the update is now rolling out to a few users.

Mi Forums is now listed with screenshots of Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 update. Users are posting screenshots of receiving the update, and it could be possible that only a few users are getting the update right now. After completing the soak test, Xiaomi will roll out the MIUI 11 update more broadly. If you own a Redmi Note 6 Pro, you can check for the MIUI 11 update's availability on your phone by going to Settings > About phone > System update. There has been no official announcement from Xiaomi nor is there any download link available yet. We reached out to Xiaomi for confirmation, and were told the update is indeed rolling out.

New MIUI 11 features include a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator. As mentioned, the MIUI 11 update also brings along the October 2019 Android security patch, and we recommend all users to download it as soon as they get the update.

From the third batch, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A users have also started receiving the update. Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 8 users are left to receive the MIUI 11 update in the third batch now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Redmi Note 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update In India, Xiaomi Confirms
