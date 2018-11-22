Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first quad-camera setup by Xiaomi to launch in the country, Xiaomi India marketing chief Anuj Sharma revealed at the event. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera setup at the back, with the primary sensor being what Xiaomi calls "high performance". It has f/1.9 wider aperture, 1.4 micron pixel size, and dual pixel autofocus. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro with details of its India price set to be announced at the event.

Redmi Note 6 Pro launch event has kicked off with Xiaomi India chief Manu Jain taking stage with a bunch of updates on the Xiaomi performance in the recent months. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has received an average of 4.5+ rating with over 8 lakh reviews on Flipkart, Jain revealed, and the next chapter in that history will be set by the Redmi Note 6 Pro today.

The company has been the number one smartphone player in India for the last five quarters according to IDC, Jain said earlier. Redmi Note 5 Pro has played a big part in this, and the company's offline sales have increased 40 times in the last year. Jain is talking about the rural Mi Stores that aim to bring the entire portfolio of Xiaomi products to the interiors of the country. On October 29, Jain said, Xiaomi launched 500 stores in the country on the same day.

Redmi Note 6 Pro, the successor to the super-popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, is set to debut in India today. Xiaomi is hosting an event in New Delhi where the Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India will be revealed. The phone is set to go in sale via mi.com and Flipkart from Friday. Specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro are already known thanks to the international launch, and we know that two variants - 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, both with 64GB storage - will be available in the country, so the only real unknown as of right now is the price. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available in India in Black, Rose Gold, Blue, and Red colours.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India will be revealed at the launch event that kicks off at noon. Though there's no word yet on the official price, the Redmi Note 6 Pro should start at around Rs. 15,000 for the 4GB RAM variant, with a premium of couple of thousand rupees for the more expensive 6GB mode.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart and mi.com from Friday.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. On the front, the mid-range smartphone bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 2 days on single full charge.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a P2i coating for protection against spills.