NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale for the first time today
  • It will be made available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro has a launch day discount of Rs. 1,000

Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale for the first time in India today, with sales starting at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, in the company's Black Friday Sale. The company has also revealed that the newly launched smartphone will 'soon' be made available via Mi Preferred Partner stores and Mi Stores across the country. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, and packs a few upgrades over it, though several specifications remain the same. The Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India was revealed at its launch event on Thursday.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. However, on its first day of sales, called the Black Friday Sale by the company, the smartphone will have a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the two variants, correspondingly.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

Also on the Black Friday Sale, HDFC Bank is offering a Rs. 500 instant discount for Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers using its credit/ debit cards or opting for an EMI transaction.

 

Other launch offers include Rs. 2,400 Jio Cashback on customers opting for a Rs. 299 plan (giving them 24 Rs. 100 vouchers). Jio subscribers will also have the option to get double data benefits on 4 recharges of Rs. 198 and plans, on device activation until June 2019. Overall, Jio is offering up to 6TB of data. Finally, the company will also be bundling an ultra-slim case in the box.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), though you will lose access to one of the SIM cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor - coupled with f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size - and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. The company is touting the presence of Dual Pixel Autofocus, EIS, AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0 (with Dynamic Bokeh, Light Trails, and Studio Lighting).

On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor (with 1.8-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AI Face Unlock, and AI Portrait Selfie (with real-time potrait preview), AI Beautify, as well as AI Scene Detection.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Redmi Note 6 Pro include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi India, Flipkart, Mi.com
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A7 Price in India Tipped to Be Rs. 16,990 Ahead of Imminent Launch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  2. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  6. Realme U1 Benchmark Scores Teased, Selfie Camera Samples Released
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy A8s Alleged Renders Show Infinity-O Display
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  10. Reliance Jio to Take Over as Service Provider for Railways From January 1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.