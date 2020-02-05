Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 6 Pro Catches Fire at a Service Centre; Incident Caught on Camera

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was seen to catch fire as soon as the technician attempted to open its back panel.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 17:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 6 Pro Catches Fire at a Service Centre; Incident Caught on Camera

Photo Credit: Khabar Gujarat

The Redmi Note 6 Pro seems to be damaged completely due to the fire

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro fire incident has allegedly been covered in a video
  • The video has been shared by a Gujarati daily
  • Xiaomi is trying to retrieve the affected device for investigation

A Redmi Note 6 Pro unit caught fire while it was being serviced at a local service shop in India. The incident, which has been covered in a video, took place while a technician was trying to open the phone. A local Gujarati daily reported that the Redmi Note 6 Pro burst into flames shortly after attempts to fix it began at shop Dhriti Mobiles. A Xiaomi spokesperson responded to the incident with a prepared statement to Gadgets 360.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro caught fire as soon as the technician attempted to open its back panel, as seen in the little-over-one-minute video shared by Khabar Gujarat. No injuries have been reported, though the phone seems to be damaged beyond repair.

If we believe what has been shown in the video, the affected Redmi Note 6 Pro was burnt strongly due to the fire, soon after smoke started billowing from the unit. The shop visible in the video isn't likely to be an authorised service centre, as highlighted by Xiaomi in the statement to emailed Gadgets 360.

“At Xiaomi, customer safety is of utmost importance to us and we take such matters extremely seriously. All our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests to highest standards. Our devices also have third parties validation for our standards of quality and after sales. As a follow up to the Gujarat Redmi Note 6 Pro case, our teams immediately reached out to the customer and he has informed us that the device was already physically damaged when it was brought to the unauthorised local repair store," a Xiaomi spokesperson said.

"On investigation it was determined that the further physical tampering of the device by the local shop owner led to additional damage. We have resolved the issue with the customer and the case has been closed.We urge and request our customers to reach out to authorized service centres for any concerns on their devices where qualified personnel are available to address their issues,” the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time when a Xiaomi phone has been in the headlines for catching fire. Back in 2017, similar incidents related to some Redmi Note 4 units reported online, though a few of them were later found to be of false nature as well. A Mi A1 unit had also allegedly caught fire in October 2018.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display 6.26-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Tinder Subscriber Growth Slows, Match Group Earnings Report Reveals
Apple Foldable Phone Hinge Patent Spotted on USPTO Trademark Site

Related Stories

Redmi Note 6 Pro Catches Fire at a Service Centre; Incident Caught on Camera
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi India Teases Mysterious New Product: Here's What It Could Be
  2. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Pablo Escobar’s Brother Launches an Affordable Samsung Galaxy Fold Clone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  6. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Debut With 64-Megapixel Camera
  8. Poco X2 Review
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  10. Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More on Prime Video in February
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Says MWC Events Still On, Watching Coronavirus Developments
  2. Realme 6 Pro aka RMX2061 Receives IMDA Certification in Singapore
  3. Fujifilm X100V Premium Compact Camera With New Lens, Upgraded Sensor and 4K Video Recording Launched
  4. Delhi Police Gives Tips on How to Avoid KYC Fraud on Payment Apps Like Google Pay, Paytm
  5. Auto Expo 2020: Jio Showcases Connected Car Technologies at Motor Show, Demos 'Future-Ready Digital Expressway'
  6. Samsung Galaxy A70s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  7. OnePlus Patent Tips New Hiding Rear Camera Solution, Under Screen Selfie Cameras
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Name Confirmed Due to Official Site Gaffe
  9. Red Magic 5G Probably Won't Feature 80W Fast Charging After All
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Leaked Live Image Gives Closer Look at Quad Rear Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.