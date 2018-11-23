NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi Note 6 Pro 'Surprise' Second Sale at 3pm, Additional Sales at 6pm and 9pm

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 6 Pro 'Surprise' Second Sale at 3pm, Additional Sales at 6pm and 9pm

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for one-day only

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 6 Pro second Black Friday Sale starts at 3pm IST
  • The flash sale will be held on Flipkart and Mi.com simultaenously
  • Redmi Note 6 Pro sports dual front and rear cameras

Redmi Note 6 Pro has now launched in India, and its first sale was conducted on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12pm earlier today. At the launch event, the company had said it would hold a Surprise sale the same day, the time of which would be revealed today. Soon after the first sale ended, Xiaomi revealed the second Redmi Note 6 Pro sale will be conducted at 3pm IST on Flipkart and Mi.com both. Later in the day, it announced it would hold additional sales at 6pm and 9pm. The new smartphone is the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, and packs a few upgrades over it, though several specifications remain the same. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, and comes with dual cameras at the front and back.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro went on sale once again on Flipkart and Mi.com at 3pm IST. For those who missed out on buying the smartphone in the first sale, can again participate at 6pm IST and 9pm IST. For all four sales, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount, for today only. The smartphone can be expected to out of stock real soon, so it's recommended to fill in your address and payment details beforehand. Xiaomi also revealed that the first sale at 12pm saw over 6 lakh units sold.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review

Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. However, on its first day of sales, called the Black Friday Sale by the company, the smartphone will have a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing its price down to Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the two variants, correspondingly.

 

Also on the Black Friday Sale, HDFC Bank is offering a Rs. 500 instant discount for Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro buyers using its credit/ debit cards or opting for an EMI transaction. Other launch offers include Rs. 2,400 Jio Cashback on customers opting for a Rs. 299 plan (giving them 24 Rs. 100 vouchers). Jio subscribers will also have the option to get double data benefits on 4 recharges of Rs. 198 and plans, on device activation until June 2019. Overall, Jio is offering up to 6TB of data. Finally, the company will also be bundling an ultra-slim case in the box.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price, Specifications Compared

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano), dual-4G VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10, sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro bears a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensing secondary sensor. On the front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports yet another dual camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Mi A2: Price, Specifications Compared

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. However, the bundled charger supports only up to 10W charging. Dimensions of the smartphone are 157.91x76.38x8.26mm and weight is 182 grams.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in india, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sale
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now
Selection Day Trailer Offers a New Peek Into Netflix's Next Indian Original Series
Redmi Note 6 Pro 'Surprise' Second Sale at 3pm, Additional Sales at 6pm and 9pm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Sells Over 6 Lakh Units in Its First Sale in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. Ralph Breaks the Internet Is Smart, Self-Aware, and a Successful Sequel
  8. Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now
  9. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.