Technology News

Redmi Note 6 Pro Android 9 Pie-Based MIUI 10 Beta Update Rolled Out, Then Cancelled

, 18 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 6 Pro Android 9 Pie-Based MIUI 10 Beta Update Rolled Out, Then Cancelled

Redmi Note 6 Pro is due to receive a stable update to Android Pie

Highlights

  • Xiaomi released MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 9.3.14 on Friday
  • OTA rollout of new MIUI beta for Redmi Note 6 Pro got cancelled
  • It is still available through recovery and fastboot packages

Xiaomi on Friday released MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 9.3.14 that had brought Android 9.0 Pie for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. But just hours after the formal release, the Chinese company appears to have cancelled the rollout of the new MIUI update. The company didn't provide any reason for the cancellation, though it could be due to some system-level bugs. The changelog for the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.14 showed that the update had included fixes for live wallpapers being displayed on the lock screen. There is no word on when Xiaomi plans to restart the rollout of the update. 

As per official posts on the MIUI forums, the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.14 was released for the Redmi Note 6 Pro along with a fix for the issue that was affecting live wallpaper on the lock screen. The update was also designed to fix the lock screen for facial recognition.

However, the most significant change that the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta had brought was Android 9.0 Pie specifically for the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The new update was rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) package for users already having a MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. But, as per another MIUI forum post, Xiaomi cancelled the rollout -- without detailing any specified reason.

We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the matter and will update this story accordingly. Notably, earlier this week, the company had revealed which phones were due an MIUI 10 update based on Android Pie, and that included the Redmi Note 6 Pro, though a detailed release schedule was not provided.

 

That being said, the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 9.3.14 can still be downloaded through the available recovery and fastboot packages, though at this stage without clarity on the reason for cancellation, we recommend users not to use this method to update. Notably, Xiaomi on the forum post also notes that users that update to Pie should not roll back to Android Oreo, otherwise there may be problems.

The update is also available for other Xiaomi models, including the Redmi 3S, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4X, Mi 5s, Redmi 4A, Mi Max 2, Redmi Y1 Lite aka Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Y1 aka Redmi Note 5A Prime, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Note 5, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Decent cameras and performance
  • Sturdy body
  • Bad
  • MIUI has ads
  • Hybrid dual-SIM tray
  • No 4K video recording
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review
Display6.26-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.14, MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM, MIUI 10, Android Pie, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Reliance Jio Maintains Lead in 4G Download Speed Chart; Idea Still Dominates Upload Speeds: TRAI
Skype Group Video Calling for Up to 50 Participants Currently in Testing
Redmi Note 6 Pro Android 9 Pie-Based MIUI 10 Beta Update Rolled Out, Then Cancelled
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  3. Apple Watch May Spot Heart Problem but More Research Needed
  4. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  7. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  9. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  10. Spotify Hits Back at Apple, Calls It 'Monopolist'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.