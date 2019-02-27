Technology News

Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 Discounted on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon

27 February 2019
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 Discounted on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon

Xiaomi promotion will continue through February 28

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 6 Pro is getting a discount of Rs. 2,000
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro is also receiving a Rs. 2,000 price cut
  • The discounted prices are live on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart

Xiaomi has announced that it is running a limited period promotion for its Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi Y2 smartphones. As a part of this promotion, which is live on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon, these Xiaomi phones will be available at discounted prices. The Xiaomi promotion started on February 26 and will continue through February 28. In addition to Xiaomi discounts, the e-retailers are running their own promotions, including bank offers and no-cost EMI offer.

As a part of the Xiaomi promotion, the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB variant is being offered at just Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 13,999, whereas the 6GB version of the phone is being sold at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 15,999. This Rs. 2,000 discount is only available on Mi.com and Flipkart, and not on Amazon as the latter doesn't sell the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB version can be grabbed at Rs. 10,999, whereas the 6GB is available at just Rs. 11,999. The smartphone normally retails at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB and 6GB variants respectively. This Rs. 2,000 discount on Redmi Note 5 Pro is live on all three websites.

Lastly, the Redmi Y2 3GB version is being offered at just Rs. 7,999 as a part of the Xiaomi sale. On the other hand, the 4GB version of the Redmi Y2 can be purchased at Rs. 9,999. Xiaomi is providing a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi Y2's existing online prices. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Y2 promotional discount is also available on all three websites – Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

As we mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi's promotional discounts will continue through till 11:59pm IST on February 28.

Separately, Flipkart is running its own Month-End Mobile Fest Sale these days. Apart a part of which, the e-retailer is offering a number of offers on phones like Honor 9N, Samsung Galaxy S8, Infinix Note 5, and LG G7 ThinQ.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

WhatsApp Group Invitation Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 Discounted on Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon
Comment
 
 

